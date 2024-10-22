Markets Print 2024-10-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 86,057.52
High: 86,172.79
Low: 85,349.33
Net Change: 807.43
Volume (000): 240,442
Value (000): 12,911,959
Makt Cap (000) 2,671,651,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,903.27
NET CH (+) 521.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,452.18
NET CH (+) 189.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,494.34
NET CH (+) 126.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,743.45
NET CH (+) 165.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,362.22
NET CH (+) 54.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,993.61
NET CH (+) 40.14
------------------------------------
As on: 21-October-2024
====================================
