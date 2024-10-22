Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-22

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 21, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 21, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 86,057.52
High:                      86,172.79
Low:                       85,349.33
Net Change:                   807.43
Volume (000):                240,442
Value (000):              12,911,959
Makt Cap (000)         2,671,651,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,903.27
NET CH                    (+) 521.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,452.18
NET CH                    (+) 189.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,494.34
NET CH                    (+) 126.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,743.45
NET CH                    (+) 165.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,362.22
NET CH                     (+) 54.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,993.61
NET CH                     (+) 40.14
------------------------------------
As on:               21-October-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories