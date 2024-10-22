KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 86,057.52 High: 86,172.79 Low: 85,349.33 Net Change: 807.43 Volume (000): 240,442 Value (000): 12,911,959 Makt Cap (000) 2,671,651,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,903.27 NET CH (+) 521.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,452.18 NET CH (+) 189.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,494.34 NET CH (+) 126.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,743.45 NET CH (+) 165.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,362.22 NET CH (+) 54.13 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,993.61 NET CH (+) 40.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-October-2024 ====================================

