Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka’s inflation at -0.2% in September

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation eased to minus 0.2% year-on-year in September from an increase of 1.1% in August, official data showed on Monday, as the crisis-hit island nation’s economic rebound continued.

The National Consumer Price Index captures broad retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month. The change was largely driven by a slowing in food inflation to 0.5% in September from 2.3% in August, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Non-food price inflation dropped to minus 0.7% in September from 0.2% the previous month.

Reductions in power tariffs and fuel prices as well as an appreciating rupee have helped reduce inflation to the lowest point in nine years, analysts said.

Sri Lanka records first deflation in 29 years

“We are likely to see inflation close the year at about 1% before picking up gradually from the beginning of next year,” said Shehan Cooray, head of research at Acuity Stockbrokers.

Sri Lanka suffered record inflation after its worst financial crisis in decades pummelled the economy, which has stabilised since it secured a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023.

The World Bank doubled its forecast for Sri Lanka’s 2024 growth to 4.4% earlier this month.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka GDP Sri Lanka inflation

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka’s inflation at -0.2% in September

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index crosses 86,000 level amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

Read more stories