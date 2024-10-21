AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

Climate safety of agriculture workers demanded

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 07:48am

HYDERABAD: A two-day workshop on climate change adaptation and occupational health safety, organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) in collaboration with Feed the Minds, underscored the critical need for labor rights protection for women cotton workers in agriculture.

Attended by 40 women from 20 villages in Matiari district, the workshop focused on the adverse impacts of climate change on health, productivity, and livelihoods, while also addressing the importance of labor rights and occupational safety.

The sessions, led by the experts of climate change and labor rights including Jameela Nawaz, Zaubdia Turk, Ramsha Kalhoro, and Javed Hussain, explored the effects of climate change on women in agriculture, highlighting the principles of decent work, including equitable working conditions, social dialogue, social protection, and fair wages.

Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, pointed out that women working in agriculture are particularly vulnerable to climate-related incidents such as rising temperatures and floods, which have significantly diminished their livelihoods and labor productivity. He cited temperatures reaching 49°C, creating unbearable working conditions, and stressed that the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2017, is not being implemented in the agricultural sector. “Climate change is a serious threat to both cotton crops and the workers engaged in cotton production,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

climate change Sindh Community Foundation agriculture workers Climate safety

Comments

200 characters

Climate safety of agriculture workers demanded

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories