AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-20

India’s HDB Financial to raise up to $1.5bn in IPO

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India’s top private lender HDFC Bank said on Saturday its HDB Financial Services unit will raise up to 125 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO).

Parent HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6% stake in HDB Financial, will sell shares worth 100 billion rupees, the lender said, adding that the price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course.

Last month HDFC Bank approved raising 25 billion rupees through an issue of shares in the IPO, marking the group’s first public float in six years.

Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial Services provides secured and unsecured loans and has more than 1,680 branches across India.

HDB Financial’s listing follows new norms introduced by the country’s central bank in 2022 that required large non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

About 269 companies in India have raised more than $12.57 billion through IPOs so far this year, according to LSEG data, higher than the $7.42 billion raised in all of last year. That has propelled the country’s share in Asia equity capital market deals to a record high.

Bajaj Housing Finance went public earlier in September, driven by the requirement, and marked one of the best major listings in a red-hot Indian IPO market this year.

This week, Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO was oversubscribed by more than two times, attracting aggressive bidding from institutional investors, even though pricing concerns deterred retail participation.

India HDFC Bank IPO HDB Financial Services

Comments

200 characters

India’s HDB Financial to raise up to $1.5bn in IPO

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories