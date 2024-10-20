AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gold prices hit historic highs

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices further soared to fresh highs on Saturday, as the global market continued its record-breaking uptrend, traders said.

Gold prices gained further Rs900 and Rs772 to hit historic highs of Rs281,800 per tola and Rs241,598 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices rose by $9, reaching a new all-time high of $2,721 per ounce, while silver climbed to $34 per ounce.

The domestic silver prices grew by Rs50 to Rs3150 per tola and Rs43 to Rs2700.62 per 10 grams, the association added.

Gold Prices

