Sarfaraz ton powers India to 344-3 in rain-hit Test

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2024 11:56am
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India’s Sarfaraz Khan slammed his first Test century as the hosts pared back their yawning deficit against New Zealand on day four of the rain-hit opening Test on Saturday.

India were 344-3 when rain stopped play towards the end of the morning session and lunch was called early in Bengaluru.

The hosts trail by 12 runs after conceding a lead of 356 in the first innings.

Sarfaraz, on 125, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 53, were batting in an unbeaten stand of 113 after India began the day on 231-3.

Sarfaraz, a middle-order batter playing his fourth Test, began the day on 70 and tackled the New Zealand pace bowlers with late cuts and chops behind the wicket.

He then punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Tim Southee to raise his ton as he roared and ran, earning a hug from Pant and a standing ovation from fans and teammates.

Pant, who came to bat after resting on day three with a knee injury, raised his fifty with a boundary.

India start steadily after Ravindra ton steers New Zealand to lead of 356

It was the same knee he hurt in a serious car crash in December 2022 that forced him out of action for more than a year.

India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest total at home.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra put the tourists ahead with 134, steering them to 402 all out.

Sarfaraz and Virat Kohli led India’s fightback in an attacking stand of 136 before Glenn Phillips struck on Friday’s last ball to get Kohli caught behind for 70.

The opening day’s play was washed out due to rain.

