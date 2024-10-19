Spot rate decreases by Rs200 to Rs17,600 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs17,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,200 to Rs18,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,800 to Rs8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,800 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per maund.

2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs17,375 to Rs17,600 per maund, 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,000 to Rs17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs17,400 to Rs17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,350 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,650 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,400 per maund, 3200 bales of Dadu were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs18,150 to Rs18,300 per maund (Balochi), 2200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 1200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund, 3200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs17,650 to Rs17,900 per maund, 2400 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Mianchannu were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Lodhran, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs17,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,650 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs17,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

