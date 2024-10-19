Markets Print 2024-10-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,250.09
High: 85,773.83
Low: 85,120.9
Net Change: 335.34
Volume (000): 152,919
Value (000): 11,039,930
Makt Cap (000) 2,646,587,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,381.41
NET CH (-) 28.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,262.94
NET CH (-) 21.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,368.18
NET CH (-) 11.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,578.43
NET CH (+) 481.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,308.09
NET CH (-) 142.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,953.47
NET CH (-) 13.29
------------------------------------
As on: 18- October -2024
====================================
