==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,250.09 High: 85,773.83 Low: 85,120.9 Net Change: 335.34 Volume (000): 152,919 Value (000): 11,039,930 Makt Cap (000) 2,646,587,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,381.41 NET CH (-) 28.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,262.94 NET CH (-) 21.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,368.18 NET CH (-) 11.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,578.43 NET CH (+) 481.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,308.09 NET CH (-) 142.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,953.47 NET CH (-) 13.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- October -2024 ====================================

