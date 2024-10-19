AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-10-19

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 18, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 85,250.09
High:                      85,773.83
Low:                        85,120.9
Net Change:                   335.34
Volume (000):                152,919
Value (000):              11,039,930
Makt Cap (000)         2,646,587,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,381.41
NET CH                     (-) 28.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,262.94
NET CH                     (-) 21.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,368.18
NET CH                     (-) 11.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,578.43
NET CH                    (+) 481.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,308.09
NET CH                    (-) 142.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,953.47
NET CH                     (-) 13.29
------------------------------------
As on:             18- October -2024
====================================

