PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE: The Planning & Development Board of the Punjab on Friday approved three development schemes related to different departments worth over Rs11.23 billion.

The approval was accorded in the 38th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal year 2024-25 held today with the acting Chairman P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail in the chair.

The approved schemes are Smart Safe Cities Project: Phase I (Revised) at a cost of Rs5,180.56 million and rehabilitation/improvement of Pall Chowk to Uchali Road (Length: 55Km, District Khushab) at a cost of Rs3,095 million.

The third and last project approved was the rehabilitation of the dualized road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange (M2) (Right Carriage Way, Length: 42km, District Sargodha) (Revised) at Rs2,960 million.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024