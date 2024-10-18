AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 18, 2024
Markets

Sri Lankan shares log fifth straight weekly gains

  • CSE All-Share index closed 0.18% higher at 12,313.1 points
Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 07:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Friday, powered by gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.18% higher at 12,313.1 points. It advanced 0.2% in the week, notching a fifth straight week of gains.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the biggest percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 80.3 million shares from 91.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher boosted by IT stocks

The equity market’s turnover surged to 1.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $7 million) from 1.76 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading stocks worth 129 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.91 billion rupees, the data showed.

