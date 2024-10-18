Sri Lankan shares log fifth straight weekly gains

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Friday, powered by gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.18% higher at 12,313.1 points. It advanced 0.2% in the week, notching a fifth straight week of gains.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the biggest percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 80.3 million shares from 91.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher boosted by IT stocks

The equity market’s turnover surged to 1.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $7 million) from 1.76 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading stocks worth 129 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.91 billion rupees, the data showed.