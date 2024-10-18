Mohomed Bashir appointed new President of ICA

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) proudly announces that Mohomed Bashir has been appointed as the new President of the International Cotton Association (ICA).

This historic appointment makes Bashir the first Pakistani to ever assume the role of ICA President, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s cotton and textile industry.

With over four decades of experience in the textile and cotton industries, Mohomed Bashir has made notable contributions to both National and International trade. As Chairman of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited, one of Pakistan’s most esteemed textile companies, he has consistently driven innovation and excellence. Under his leadership, Gul Ahmed has strengthened its global footprint and reputation for quality in the textile sector.

The Karachi Cotton Association firmly believes that with

Bashir’s vast and varied experience in textile manufacturing, along with holding prestigious positions in the past such as President of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), and Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), his appointment as ICA President is well-deserved and highly welcomed and is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the cotton industry, where he has played a pivotal role in advancing the sector’s growth and modernization. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities facing the global cotton industry.

