AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-18

Mohomed Bashir appointed new President of ICA

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) proudly announces that Mohomed Bashir has been appointed as the new President of the International Cotton Association (ICA).

This historic appointment makes Bashir the first Pakistani to ever assume the role of ICA President, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s cotton and textile industry.

With over four decades of experience in the textile and cotton industries, Mohomed Bashir has made notable contributions to both National and International trade. As Chairman of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited, one of Pakistan’s most esteemed textile companies, he has consistently driven innovation and excellence. Under his leadership, Gul Ahmed has strengthened its global footprint and reputation for quality in the textile sector.

The Karachi Cotton Association firmly believes that with

Bashir’s vast and varied experience in textile manufacturing, along with holding prestigious positions in the past such as President of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), and Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), his appointment as ICA President is well-deserved and highly welcomed and is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the cotton industry, where he has played a pivotal role in advancing the sector’s growth and modernization. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities facing the global cotton industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICA Mohomed Bashir

Comments

200 characters

Mohomed Bashir appointed new President of ICA

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories