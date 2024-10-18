Markets Print 2024-10-18
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 17, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.76 279.11 AED 75.27 75.97
EURO 299.75 302.43 SAR 73.46 74.12
GBP 358.80 362.10 INTERBANK 277.65 277.85
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
