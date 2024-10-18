AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 85,585.43
High:                      86,520.29
Low:                        85,539.2
Net Change:                   620.23
Volume (000):                219,878
Value (000):              15,328,927
Makt Cap (000)         2,657,818,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,409.44
NET CH                     (-) 43.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,284.18
NET CH                     (+) 11.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,379.35
NET CH                    (-) 223.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,097.18
NET CH                    (-) 369.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,450.86
NET CH                     (-) 95.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,966.76
NET CH                     (-) 25.30
------------------------------------
As on:               17-October-2024
====================================

