KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,585.43 High: 86,520.29 Low: 85,539.2 Net Change: 620.23 Volume (000): 219,878 Value (000): 15,328,927 Makt Cap (000) 2,657,818,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,409.44 NET CH (-) 43.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,284.18 NET CH (+) 11.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,379.35 NET CH (-) 223.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,097.18 NET CH (-) 369.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,450.86 NET CH (-) 95.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,966.76 NET CH (-) 25.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-October-2024 ====================================

