Markets Print 2024-10-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 17, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,585.43
High: 86,520.29
Low: 85,539.2
Net Change: 620.23
Volume (000): 219,878
Value (000): 15,328,927
Makt Cap (000) 2,657,818,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,409.44
NET CH (-) 43.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,284.18
NET CH (+) 11.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,379.35
NET CH (-) 223.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,097.18
NET CH (-) 369.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,450.86
NET CH (-) 95.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,966.76
NET CH (-) 25.30
------------------------------------
As on: 17-October-2024
====================================
