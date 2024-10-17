Markets Print 2024-10-17
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.84 279.28 AED 75.27 75.97
EURO 300.77 303.55 SAR 73.47 74.10
GBP 360.03 363.43 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
