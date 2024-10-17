Markets Print 2024-10-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 86,205.66
High: 86,513.46
Low: 85,948.05
Net Change: 365.32
Volume (000): 259,491
Value (000): 20,329,968
Makt Cap (000) 2,676,472,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,452.81
NET CH (+) 119.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,273.06
NET CH (+) 36.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,602.35
NET CH (-) 245.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,466.67
NET CH (+) 405.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,546.67
NET CH (+) 144.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,992.06
NET CH (-) 1.35
------------------------------------
As on: 16-October-2024
====================================
