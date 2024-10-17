KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 86,205.66 High: 86,513.46 Low: 85,948.05 Net Change: 365.32 Volume (000): 259,491 Value (000): 20,329,968 Makt Cap (000) 2,676,472,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,452.81 NET CH (+) 119.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,273.06 NET CH (+) 36.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,602.35 NET CH (-) 245.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,466.67 NET CH (+) 405.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,546.67 NET CH (+) 144.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,992.06 NET CH (-) 1.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024