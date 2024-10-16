AGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
DFML 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.97%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.78%)
FFBL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.12%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.20 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.13%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.96%)
OGDC 170.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.74%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 133.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.6%)
PRL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TOMCL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.43%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,176 Increased By 24.1 (0.26%)
BR30 27,487 Increased By 253.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 86,268 Increased By 427.6 (0.5%)
KSE30 27,277 Increased By 42.6 (0.16%)
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings; regional conflict, oil limit gains

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors braced for third-quarter earnings, although regional conflict and softening oil prices limited gains.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.6% and Al Rajhi Bank adding 0.7%.

Among other gainers, Arabian Internet And Communications Services advanced 1.6% after the firm signed a 309.7 million riyals ($82.49 million) contract with Saudi Telecom Company (STC).

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings

STC shares eased 0.2%.

Oil prices were steady after steep declines in the previous session as investors contend with uncertainty around war in the Middle East and what it means for global supply.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and toll operator Salik each gaining 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%, helped by a 5.1% jump in Fertiglobe.

Fertiglobe - the largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers in the Middle East and North Africa - expects to more than double its net ammonia production capacity as it integrates ADNOC’s portfolio of low carbon ammonia projects following the energy giant’s purchase of a majority stake in the fertiliser maker on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank increasing 0.9%.

Qatar will hold a rare referendum for citizens to vote on a set of constitutional amendments, including a proposal that would abandon an effort to introduce elections, its emir said on Tuesday.

