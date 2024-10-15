Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to third-quarter earnings despite softening oil prices and simmering geopolitical tensions in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.5% higher, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank both gaining 1.5%.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was down 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - tumbled more than 4% to a near two-week low due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel is willing to not strike Iranian oil targets, easing fears of a supply disruption.

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate edged up to 1.7% in September from 1.6% in August, government data showed on Tuesday, with increases in housing rents the main driver once again.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3%, rising for a fourth consecutive session, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.3% slide in Emirates Telecommunication Group.

The telecoms group and Amazon Web Services have entered into over a $1 billion agreement as part of new strategic alliance.

The Qatari benchmark jumped 1.6%, as almost all its constituents were in positive territory, including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was up 1.8%.

Qatar will hold a rare referendum for citizens to vote on a set of constitutional amendments, including a proposal that would abandon an effort to introduce elections, the Gulf Arab state’s emir said on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 1% higher.

Egypt’s central bank will keep its overnight interest rates on hold when its monetary policy committee meets on Thursday following two months of accelerating inflation, a poll of analysts predicted on Monday.

---------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,002 ABU DHABI fell 0.2% to 9,283 DUBAI gained 0.3% to 4,470 QATAR advanced 1.6% to 10,642 EGYPT was up 1% to 30,584 BAHRAIN added 0.3% to 2,000 OMAN was flat at 4,802 KUWAIT was up 0.7% to 7,621 ----------------------------------------