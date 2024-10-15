AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
FCCL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.49%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
NBP 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PTC 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
TREET 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TRG 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,152 Increased By 84.1 (0.93%)
BR30 27,234 Increased By 208.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 85,840 Increased By 579 (0.68%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 222.5 (0.82%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 09:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to third-quarter earnings despite softening oil prices and simmering geopolitical tensions in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.5% higher, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank both gaining 1.5%.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was down 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - tumbled more than 4% to a near two-week low due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel is willing to not strike Iranian oil targets, easing fears of a supply disruption.

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate edged up to 1.7% in September from 1.6% in August, government data showed on Tuesday, with increases in housing rents the main driver once again.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3%, rising for a fourth consecutive session, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.3% slide in Emirates Telecommunication Group.

Gulf markets end mixed on regional conflict, ahead of earnings

The telecoms group and Amazon Web Services have entered into over a $1 billion agreement as part of new strategic alliance.

The Qatari benchmark jumped 1.6%, as almost all its constituents were in positive territory, including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was up 1.8%.

Qatar will hold a rare referendum for citizens to vote on a set of constitutional amendments, including a proposal that would abandon an effort to introduce elections, the Gulf Arab state’s emir said on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 1% higher.

Egypt’s central bank will keep its overnight interest rates on hold when its monetary policy committee meets on Thursday following two months of accelerating inflation, a poll of analysts predicted on Monday.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.4% to 12,002
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.2% to 9,283
 DUBAI           gained 0.3% to 4,470
 QATAR           advanced 1.6% to 10,642
 EGYPT           was up 1% to 30,584
 BAHRAIN         added 0.3% to 2,000
 OMAN            was flat at 4,802
 KUWAIT          was up 0.7% to 7,621
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Most Gulf stock markets Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings

SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

India to buy 31 armed drones from US

Iran condemns EU, UK sanctions on Tehran, denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

Read more stories