AGL 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.78%)
AIRLINK 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.94%)
HUMNL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
SEARL 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.66%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,173 Increased By 21.1 (0.23%)
BR30 27,236 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
KSE100 86,295 Increased By 454.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 27,270 Increased By 35.6 (0.13%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slip from record high; Rio Tinto drops

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:21am

Australian stocks fell on Wednesday, slipping from a record high close in the previous session, as shares in iron ore giant Rio Tinto dropped on broader weakness in the sector, while Woodside gained after the energy major raised annual output estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 8,293.1, as of 0012 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday.

Miners lost 0.9%, with iron ore prices falling on a softer global steel demand.

Rio Tinto fell 1.4%, in line with the mining subindex, despite posting higher quarterly output.

Other miners BHP and Fortescue shed 1.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Woodside rose as much as 1.5%, after the country’s biggest energy company marginally raised annual output expectations following a record quarterly production.

Energy stocks retreated 0.5% after oil prices plunged on weak demand outlook and easing of supply disruptions.

Santos fell 1.6%. Financials rose 0.4%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Evolution Mining, up 4.3%, topped gains on the benchmark, after the gold miner reported higher first-quarter production.

The gold sub-index rose 1.9%, helped by higher bullion prices.

The world’s biggest listed miner, BHP, will announce its first-quarter production report on Thursday, along with Australia’s second-largest energy firm Santos.

Investors will be watching the Australian employment figures for September this week for cues on the interest rate path of the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has not ruled out a future rate hike, according to its latest policy meeting minutes.

Australia shares touch record high, Ampol top loser on benchmark

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,781.78.

The country’s annual inflation has finally returned to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target range of 1%-3% in the third quarter at 2.2%, a potential push for the central bank to continue with its rate cuts.

Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares slip from record high; Rio Tinto drops

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories