AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.70 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.04%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.42%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.59%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,174 Increased By 22.4 (0.24%)
BR30 27,245 Increased By 11.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 86,283 Increased By 443 (0.52%)
KSE30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar pullback to help Indian rupee, weak risk appetite to weigh

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, holding below the 84 handle amid risk-off sentiment and a slight pullback in the US dollar.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.04-84.05 to the US dollar compared with 84.0375 in the previous session.

The local currency on Tuesday caught a bit of relief, helped by dollar sell orders put up by public sector banks, likely for the central bank.

Usually, a drop past a key level, especially one held for a long time, leads to a pick-up in volatility and more losses.

For the rupee, however, that has not happened, with the currency more or less holding near 84 after slipping past that level last Friday.

“The complete lack of follow-through after the taking out of 84 further reinforces the environment we are in.

That of very low volatility,“ a currency trader at a bank said. “We (interbank traders) are just resigned to taking bigger positions and capturing small moves.”

Dollar retreats

The dollar index was marginally lower, pulling back from over two-month highs. Asian currencies ticked higher, boosted by the drop in US Treasury yields.

The soft reading of manufacturing activity in New York State alongside the fall in US equities prompted investors to buy US Treasuries.

Indian rupee ends little changed

Asian equities followed Wall Street lower. Investors are now nearly certain that the US Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut at its next meeting, a step down from the 50 bp in September.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he has pencilled in just one more interest rate reduction of 25 basis points this year.

Investors are pricing two 25 bps rate cuts this year.

Wall Street US Federal Reserve Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Dollar pullback to help Indian rupee, weak risk appetite to weigh

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories