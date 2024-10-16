Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperation across key areas, including the economy, investment, and regional connectivity.

Both sides also emphasised the need to expedite the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

This was discussed during a meeting between the visiting Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, and President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO

Welcoming the delegation, the president emphasised that Pakistan’s friendship with its all-weather partner remained a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy. He stressed the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation as there was more space to expand bilateral relations.

He also underscored the need to enhance connectivity through all-weather road networks to strengthen trade and people-to-people linkages. He said that Chinese companies should benefit from the investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The president said that the time was ripe to fully leverage China’s economic growth, particularly through the opportunities presented by CPEC and the Gwadar Port.

He shared that he would be visiting China in November and looked forward to reconnecting with old friends and engaging in discussions to further strengthen bilateral ties. Reflecting on his previous visits to China during his earlier tenure, he noted that Pakistan has consistently enjoyed China’s unwavering support on key issues of mutual importance.

The president also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of two Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack, stating that the heart-breaking incident deeply grieved the entire nation.

He emphasised that the enemies of the Pakistan-China friendship were trying to undermine bilateral relations by targeting Chinese nationals and attempting to disrupt CPEC projects, adding that such malicious efforts would not succeed.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring they receive exemplary punishment. He assured the Chinese premier that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working in the country.

The president also appreciated China’s support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed that Pakistan and China were good brothers, neighbours, partners, and friends. He emphasised that Pak-China strategic cooperation would continue to deepen under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He acknowledged the contributions of President Zardari in promoting stronger Pakistan-China relations.

Premier Li highlighted that both nations had consistently supported each other, regardless of global challenges, and expressed confidence that they would continue to cooperate to take their partnership to new heights.

The premier emphasised the need to accelerate the progress of development projects under CPEC. He highlighted that China would continue to support Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. He also expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-China relations and that it would continue to grow stronger.

The Chinese premier appreciated Pakistan for its firm support to China on all its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

He said that China would continue to support Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and prosperity. Later, the president hosted a state luncheon in honour of the visiting Chinese premier and his delegation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024