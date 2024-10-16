Governor for taking care of special children

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that taking care of special children and equipping them with education is nothing less than a virtue.

Talking to a delegation of Down Syndrome Association Pakistan led by Salma Hashmi MPA called on him, here at Governor House today.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor appreciated the efforts of the Down Syndrome Association to educate and train the children with Down syndrome in an inclusive environment. He added that the institutions which are serving humanity should be encouraged in every way. He assured the delegation members of all possible support.

Salma Hashmi informed the governor about the efforts of Down Syndrome Association to provide inclusive education to children with Down syndrome like the developed countries and make them active members of the society.

The governor along with the delegation also planted a sapling in the Governor's House.

