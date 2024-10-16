AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.49%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
HUBC 100.51 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.84%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 68.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
OGDC 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.3%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.59%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,186 Increased By 34.3 (0.38%)
BR30 27,283 Increased By 49.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 86,418 Increased By 578.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 27,324 Increased By 89.6 (0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

Governor for taking care of special children

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that taking care of special children and equipping them with education is nothing less than a virtue.

Talking to a delegation of Down Syndrome Association Pakistan led by Salma Hashmi MPA called on him, here at Governor House today.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor appreciated the efforts of the Down Syndrome Association to educate and train the children with Down syndrome in an inclusive environment. He added that the institutions which are serving humanity should be encouraged in every way. He assured the delegation members of all possible support.

Salma Hashmi informed the governor about the efforts of Down Syndrome Association to provide inclusive education to children with Down syndrome like the developed countries and make them active members of the society.

The governor along with the delegation also planted a sapling in the Governor's House.

Education Punjab Governor special children Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

