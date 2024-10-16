11,000 cows to be distributed among rural women in southern Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to distribute 11,000 cows among rural women in South Punjab, aiming to empower widows and divorced women to achieve financial independence. The initiative, with an estimated budget of Rs2 billion will be implemented across 12 districts in Southern Punjab. The Urban Unit will conduct a physical verification of applicants’ details as part of the scheme.

During a significant meeting at the Veterinary Research Institute in Lahore, Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, reviewed the project’s progress. He emphasized the need to assist women who face difficulties submitting their details via SMS, suggesting that support should be provided at the Union Council level through local veterinary centres. He also highlighted the importance of assessing whether qualified women can care for the animals during the verification process.

Minister Kirmani reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of rural women in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He underscored the importance of initiatives such as animal distribution for widows and divorced women, as well as the issuance of livestock cards for farmers.

He stressed the necessity of adhering to timelines for both projects and directed an acceleration of the publicity campaign through print, electronic, and social media.

Regarding livestock farmer cards, the minister announced a historic allocation of Rs4.5 billion for 80,000 cattle farmers, offering interest-free loans ranging from Rs135,000 to Rs270,000. This funding is intended for purchasing feed and supplements, not cash disbursement. The goal is to prepare 400,000 animals for fattening, enhancing meat production, and boosting domestic exports.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director General of Livestock (Extension), briefed the minister on the initiative’s status, noting that the number of merchants for the livestock cards has reached 936, with approximately 27,000 potential farmers and over 200,000 identified.

The meeting also included contributions from Additional Secretary Livestock Dr Usman Tahir, Director General (Research) Dr Sajjad Hussain, DG (Production) Dr Muhammad Yusuf, and representatives from the Urban Unit and the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

