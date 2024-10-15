Sri Lankan shares end flat

Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Tuesday, as losses in real estate stocks offset gains in communication services and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed flat at 12,257.69 points.

Sri Lanka expects to conclude International Monetary Fund (IMF) engagement on bondholder debt restructuring at the IMF meet this month, a cabinet spokesperson said.

Sathosa Motors was the biggest percentage loser on the CSE All-Share index, down 11.8%, while Industrial Asphalts was the biggest percentage gainer, rising 33.3% on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 141.1 million shares from 62.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover soared to 1.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.3 million) from 1.46 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 355.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.64 billion rupees, the data showed.