Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs700, clocking in at Rs275,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,768 after it recorded a decrease of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $6 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.