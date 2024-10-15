AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
FCCL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.49%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
NBP 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PTC 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
TREET 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TRG 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,133 Increased By 65.3 (0.72%)
BR30 27,264 Increased By 238.1 (0.88%)
KSE100 85,840 Increased By 579 (0.68%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 222.5 (0.82%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.74 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 04:22pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.74, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was perched at an over two-month high against major currencies on Tuesday, spurred by wagers the Federal Reserve will proceed with modest rate cuts in the near term.

A string of US data has shown the economy to be resilient and slowing only modestly, while inflation in September rose slightly more than expected, leading traders to trim bets on large rate cuts from the Fed.

The US central bank kicked off its easing cycle with an aggressive 50 basis points at its last policy meeting in September but market expectations have shifted to a slower pace of cuts, boosting the dollar.

Traders are now ascribing 89% chance of a 25 bps cut in November, with 45 bps of easing overall priced in for the year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.27, just shy of 103.36, the highest level since Aug. 8 it touched on Monday. The index is up 2.5% and on course to snap its three-month losing streak.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, tumbled more than 4% to a near two-week low on Tuesday due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel is willing to not strike Iranian oil targets, easing fears of a supply disruption.

Brent crude futures fell $3.51, or 4.5%, to $73.95 a barrel at 0911 GMT, their lowest since Oct. 2.

West Texas Intermediate futures lost $3.48, or 4.7%, hitting $70.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks had settled about 2% lower on Monday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Read more stories