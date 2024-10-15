Chinese premier lands amid security lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Capital was under strict security lockdown as Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in the city on Monday ahead of a heads-of-government gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this week. Li’s visit is the first by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years, Prime Minister’s Office said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Li at the airport.

The government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

Army troops will be responsible for the security of the capital’s Red Zone, the location of the parliament and a diplomatic enclave and where most of the meetings will take place, according to the interior ministry.

The threat alert has been high in the South Asian nation ahead of the SCO summit, especially after the killing of two Chinese engineers and shooting deaths of 21 miners last week.

Another attack in northwest Pakistan killed five Chinese engineers in March.

Security for Chinese nationals has been enhanced, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday, adding that Sharif took a “deep, keen, personal focus” on their security.

“I believe that (the) Chinese premier’s visit will be a landmark visit,” he said, terming it a “turning point in our relationship.”

He said a high-level investigation is taking place into the recent attacks on Chinese nationals and added that, “I think our Chinese friends are also somewhat satisfied on the keen interest we are taking and the special focus we have placed on security.”

The 23rd meeting of the SCO, which comprises nine full members including China, India, Iran and Russia, is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Islamabad.

As well as attending the SCO summit, Prime Minister Li is also undertaking a four-day bilateral visit to Pakistan from Monday to Thursday, accompanied by senior officials, foreign office said.

SCO participants will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the first vice president of Iran and external affairs minister of India, the foreign office said.