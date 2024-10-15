Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

ISLAMABAD: After receiving hundreds of complaints, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented a key recommendation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to introduce an online module for applying/processing for change of jurisdiction of the taxpayers.

In this regard, the FTO has issued instructions to the FBR.

According to the FTO’s order, the instant issue has already been decided in more than a hundred complaints by the FTO and also upheld by the President of Pakistan.

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

The recommendations of the FTO in similar complaints was implemented by FBR, however, no permanent solution to efficiently handling change of jurisdiction applications were developed and made available.

However, in the instant own motion the FBR has come up with an update by submitting that the online module will soon be available for the taxpayers as the test run has already been conducted on September 23, 2024.

The hardships faced by the taxpayers due to inordinate delay on account of non-availability of online module for applying change of jurisdiction comes under the ambit of maladministration. Currently, the issue is under process for necessary changes in the system with the concerned board authorities.

An own motion investigation was initiated on account of lack of automated module on issues relating to change of jurisdiction creating hardships for taxpayers, the FTO said.

“While investigating various complaints, this office has received a number of complaints wherein, the taxpayers had to face hardships while applying for change in jurisdiction.

However, when it comes to applying for change in jurisdiction from one field office to other field office, the taxpayers have to submit manual applications which is time consuming as no online module for applying change in jurisdiction is available in IRIS system,” the FTO maintained.

However, the FBR should direct the Member (Information & Technology) to implement the proposed online module for applying and processing change of jurisdiction applications of the taxpayers within 45 days, the FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024