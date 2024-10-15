Markets Print 2024-10-15
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 14, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.86 279.35 AED 75.25 75.97
EURO 301.45 304.30 SAR 73.45 74.11
GBP 360.55 363.98 INTERBANK 277.50 277.55
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments