Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 14, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.86   279.35    AED                75.25     75.97
EURO                301.45   304.30    SAR                73.45     74.11
GBP                 360.55   363.98    INTERBANK         277.50    277.55
JPY                                                        1.83      1.88
=========================================================================

