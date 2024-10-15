Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 14, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 85,261.39
High:                      86,105.03
Low:                       85,156.11
Net Change:                   222.01
Volume (000):                263,518
Value (000):              18,568,833
Makt Cap (000)         2,657,708,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,111.66
NET CH                     (+) 10.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,237.35
NET CH                     (-) 27.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,734.33
NET CH                     (+) 71.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,000.95
NET CH                    (-) 923.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,261.59
NET CH                     (-) 27.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,965.30
NET CH                      (+) 6.46
------------------------------------
As on:               14-October-2024
====================================

