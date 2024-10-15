KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 14, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,261.39 High: 86,105.03 Low: 85,156.11 Net Change: 222.01 Volume (000): 263,518 Value (000): 18,568,833 Makt Cap (000) 2,657,708,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,111.66 NET CH (+) 10.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,237.35 NET CH (-) 27.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,734.33 NET CH (+) 71.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,000.95 NET CH (-) 923.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,261.59 NET CH (-) 27.30 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.30 NET CH (+) 6.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-October-2024 ====================================

