Markets Print 2024-10-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 14, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,261.39
High: 86,105.03
Low: 85,156.11
Net Change: 222.01
Volume (000): 263,518
Value (000): 18,568,833
Makt Cap (000) 2,657,708,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,111.66
NET CH (+) 10.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,237.35
NET CH (-) 27.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,734.33
NET CH (+) 71.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,000.95
NET CH (-) 923.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,261.59
NET CH (-) 27.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.30
NET CH (+) 6.46
------------------------------------
As on: 14-October-2024
====================================
