Kenyan shilling stable versus dollar, LSEG data shows

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 12:07pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

At 0657 GMT, the shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 against the dollar, the same as Friday’s closing rate.

The shilling has been range-bound for several months, following a rally earlier this year after the government issued a new $1.5 billion Eurobond to buy back most of a $2 billion bond whose maturity in June had unnerved investors.

