Kenyan shilling will stay steady vs dollar, traders say

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday, and is expected to remain so for the next week, one commercial bank trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 against the dollar at 0744 GMT, LSEG data showed, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling steady, to remain level this week, traders say

The market was closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

The East African currency has remained rangebound since early August. “It’s just been stuck around the same levels,” the trader said.