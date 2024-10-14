AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Oct 14, 2024
Print Print 2024-10-14

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that governor Punjab should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs and avoid the role of opposition like PTI. She pointed out that in Sindh, schools are often found with animals tied up, and there is a rampant culture of cheating and selling entire examination centres.

She noted that in the province where the PPP has been in government for 16 years, a 19th-century education system still prevails. She highlighted that seven districts in Punjab are at the top with the highest literacy rates, while many areas in Sindh lack schools altogether.

The minister expressed that the governor should enjoy tea, coffee, and dry fruits at the Governor House, as he has no role in administrative affairs. She responded to the governor’s statements by mentioning the constant media reports about ghost employees and students in Sindh’s education department. She emphasized that outside of two areas in Karachi and Hyderabad, literacy rates in the rest of Sindh are virtually zero.

Azma Bokhari asserted that due to improved education standards in Punjab, students from government schools are achieving prominent positions in board examinations. She contrasted this with the recent incidents related to the MD CAT exam in Sindh that have drawn nationwide attention.

She reminded the Governor, with a note of irritation, that he is just a Governor and has no role in administrative matters. She concluded by saying that Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to manage the province’s administrative affairs.

Sindh Punjab Punjab government Punjab Governor Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister administrative affairs literacy rates

