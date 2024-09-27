AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Pakistan

No compromise on governance issue in universities: Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: Announcing that no compromise will be made on governance issues in the universities, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Thursday that “being Chancellor, he only wants vice-chancellors to be appointed on merit.”

While talking to media during his visit to Sadaqat Sherwani’s residence in Model Town, he stated that “future of our youth depends on the quality of education at the universities.”

The governor condoled Sadaqat over the death of his son-in-law.

Talking to the media, the governor said that political stability was indispensable for the country’s stability and economic development. He underlined the need for unity and joint efforts to tackle the challenges faced by the country.

He further said that the doors of Governor House were open for everyone including party workers. He said the PPP had always given respect to its workers. He said he was committed to fulfil his constitutional role in a good way and contribute to the improvement of the province.

