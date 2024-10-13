AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mauricio Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 11:10am

Coach Mauricio Pochettino made a successful debut in charge of the United States, leading them to a 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Saturday.

Pochettino, who left Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, was appointed last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, following his dismissal after a humiliating early exit from the 2024 Copa America.

The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances, the closest coming from former Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic, whose shot after a quick breakaway was blocked by goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Pulisic, however, found his rhythm and showed glimpses of his scintillating start to the season with AC Milan when he delivered a fine cross for Yunus Musah to finish with aplomb four minutes after the break.

Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

Goalkeeper Matthew Turner helped the Americans maintain their advantage, denying efforts by Yoel Barcenas and Jose Rodriguez as Panama failed to equalise, and substitute Ricardo Pepi put the icing on the cake with a late goal in stoppage time.

Having won his first game in charge, Pochettino will be looking to continue that streak when the US travel to Guadalajara to take on Mexico on Tuesday.

Chelsea Premier League Mauricio Pochettino Panama Gregg Berhalter Matthew Turner

Comments

200 characters

Mauricio Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Hezbollah fighting Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramiya village; third UN peacekeeper wounded

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Read more stories