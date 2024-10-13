AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-13

Celestia IT Tower: CBD completes foundation work

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has completed the foundation work for Celestia IT Tower, a flagship development within the highly anticipated CBD NSIT City, Pakistan’s first and largest IT city.

Following this accomplishment, CBD Punjab has commenced work on the roof slab of the basement, which is expected to be completed soon. CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, visited the CBD NSIT City site to review the progress of the Celestia IT Tower and other infrastructure development projects. During his visit, he inspected the construction activities and chaired a comprehensive progress review meeting with key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Engineering Umar Hayat, and representatives from NESPAK.

At the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin was briefed that the foundation work had been successfully completed, with ongoing efforts focusing on the construction of the retaining wall, roof slab, and columns. CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, expressed his satisfaction with the progress but emphasized the need for the project to advance beyond the planned schedule. He stated, “We must work ahead of our planned schedule to ensure the timely completion of the Celestia IT Tower, as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. This project is crucial to the future of technology in Pakistan, and we cannot afford delays.” He instructed the project team to increase the workforce to meet these goals and ensure seamless progress.

In addition to the Celestia IT Tower, significant strides have been made in the broader infrastructure development within CBD NSIT City. CBD Punjab has completed the cleaning and compaction of the major roads within the IT city, including the 200, 150, and 100-feet roads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCBDDA Celestia IT Tower IT Tower

Comments

200 characters

Celestia IT Tower: CBD completes foundation work

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories