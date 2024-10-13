Celestia IT Tower: CBD completes foundation work

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has completed the foundation work for Celestia IT Tower, a flagship development within the highly anticipated CBD NSIT City, Pakistan’s first and largest IT city.

Following this accomplishment, CBD Punjab has commenced work on the roof slab of the basement, which is expected to be completed soon. CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, visited the CBD NSIT City site to review the progress of the Celestia IT Tower and other infrastructure development projects. During his visit, he inspected the construction activities and chaired a comprehensive progress review meeting with key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Engineering Umar Hayat, and representatives from NESPAK.

At the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin was briefed that the foundation work had been successfully completed, with ongoing efforts focusing on the construction of the retaining wall, roof slab, and columns. CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, expressed his satisfaction with the progress but emphasized the need for the project to advance beyond the planned schedule. He stated, “We must work ahead of our planned schedule to ensure the timely completion of the Celestia IT Tower, as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. This project is crucial to the future of technology in Pakistan, and we cannot afford delays.” He instructed the project team to increase the workforce to meet these goals and ensure seamless progress.

In addition to the Celestia IT Tower, significant strides have been made in the broader infrastructure development within CBD NSIT City. CBD Punjab has completed the cleaning and compaction of the major roads within the IT city, including the 200, 150, and 100-feet roads.

