Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

ASHGABAT: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wherein they emphasised further strengthening of bilateral relationship.

The informal interaction was held on the sidelines of two-day international forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations- Basis for Peace and Development” here in the Turkmen capital to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.

Both leaders expressed good wishes for each other, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari, Russia Deputy PM discuss trade, economic cooperation

Earlier, the president, who arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit, also addressed the Forum which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rehmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others.

In his address, the president lauded the Turkmen leadership and people for hosting the event which also provided him an opportunity to interact with the leaders of regional countries.

President for foster regional cooperation

Whereas, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed need to focus on promoting connectivity among regional countries and help strengthen cultures and economic cooperation.

The President extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government and brotherly people of Turkmenistan for organizing prestigious event aimed at promoting understanding, peace and dialogue among cultures.