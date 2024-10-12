AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

PFA unearths fake beverage production unit

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:09am

LAHORE: The enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a fake carbonated drinks production unit in Shalimar Colony and recovered 300 litres of additive solution, later discarded.

Meanwhile, the authority seized a filling machine, a compressor machine, a water tank and two cylinders during the raid. The PFA also filed a case against the factory owner in the nearest police station for adulteration and violating the PFA Act.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that acting on the tip-off of the vigilance cell, the team raided the unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. He said that fabricated fizzy drinks of different popular brands were being prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.

He said fake labelling was also used on carbonated drink bottles to deceive innocent citizens and the competent authority. The raiding team also witnessed a stinky environment, cobwebs on walls and flies in the production area.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that spurious cold drinks would be supplied to local shops and restaurants in Lahore; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. The use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to stomach and kidney diseases, he added.

The PFA will make all-out efforts to ensure the sustainable implementation of the PFA law in the province and uproot the business of adulteration mafia, in line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister and following the directions of the Minister for Food, the DG PFA said.

