A book on your lap

Books that in days gone by had our undivided attention are now competing with many other competitors.

There was a time when we were overjoyed to lay our hands on a good book whether it was a fairy tale or maybe a book on a more serious note or a romantic novel that would be shared among friends and read secretly from elders as in those days most parents were rather conservative and did not want their children to grow up reading romantic novels and God forbid get influenced by their heartwarming passion.

All that was a long time ago but according to a Gallup survey taken in 2019, book reading had taken a back seat and 3 in 4 Pakistanis claim that they do not read books at all. Only 9% are avid readers and only 16% read just one hour a day. The survey included course books, religious books, novels and magazines.

So how is the book business doing? According to statistics, revenue in the books market is forecast to hit US$ 59.72 million in 2024. This is as one of our former presidents would have said is peanuts as compared to the good old US of A where it is expected to generate US$23.40 billion by 2024 which will be the highest revenue generated globally.

All this reminds me of the 60s when books ruled the roost and the arrival of new books written by famous authors was awaited with baited breath. Some of the popular titles in the sixties included “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. Later as was the fashion in those days a movie was made based on the book.

This was really the fashion as after reading a popular novel there was the anticipation of the movie that will follow. Other famous titles that eventually became movies included “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Dune”, “and “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold”. Overall among the best sellers there are titles such as Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes which sold 500 million copies, “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens selling 200 million copies, “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien 150 million copies and then of course there is “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” that sold 120 million copies. This book was also perhaps one of the most sought-after books in the history of Karachi where young people lined up at midnight to get a copy and was considered a special gift to children from their parents.

The more popular books and the movies that followed were usually based on books that dealt with the major problem of the time which was apartheid, racism and slavery. “To Kill a Mockingbird” was the portrayal of a white lawyer defending a black man accused of rape in Mississippi in the 1930s. The movie pointed out that just because racism is common it does not mean it is right.

While many of these books have been translated in many languages of the world there have also been translations of some major works in Urdu. One that stands out is the Urdu translation of the famous book by Washington Irving’s “Tales of the Alhambra”, originally published in the USA in 1832.

Translated by Syed Waqar Azim it captures the mystery of these famous palaces and gardens. I visited the Alhambra about a decade back and could feel the magic and the mystery surrounding this historical palace where it felt as if at any moment the courtyard would be filled by the hustle and bustle of a royal court with singers, magicians and dancers entertaining their royal highnesses.

Coming back to Pakistan the number of readers in the book market is anticipated to reach 27.3 million users by 2029.This is now a tough competitive market not an open field like the 60s. Now books have to compete with all the new players thrown up by the digital age.

Time is of the essence but one thing is certain there will always be lovers of reading books. Young and old, teenagers and middle age retired persons who love those moments when they sit relaxed with a book in their laps and coffee on the table.

