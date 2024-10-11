AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.64 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 04:46pm

The Pakistani rupee ended marginally stronger against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.64, a gain of Re0.15 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 277.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar fell from two-month highs hit overnight versus its major peers after signs of weakness in the labour market boosted the case for quicker Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Despite that, the US dollar on Friday remained on track for a second straight weekly advance after surprisingly strong monthly payrolls figures last week prompted traders to take bets for a half-percentage-point cut at the Fed’s next policy meeting off the table.

The market’s interpretation of Thursday’s surge in initial jobless claims was complicated by an uptick in the consumer price index (CPI) the same day, which served as a reminder that restrictive monetary policy may be required to bring inflation under control.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was flat at 102.84 as of 0111 GMT, but down 0.3% from 103.17 on Thursday which was its highest level since Aug. 15.

For the week, the index is on track for 0.39% advance, building on the previous week’s 2.06% surge.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, retreated on Friday after settling higher the previous day, but prices remained set for a second weekly gain as investors weighed the impact of hurricane damage on US demand against any broad supply disruption if Israel attacks Iranian oil sites.

Brent crude oil futures fell 94 cents, or 1.2%, to $78.46 a barrel by 0650 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.99 per barrel. For the week, both benchmarks were headed for gains.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Pakistan rupees Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

‘Living standards’: Pakistan lagging behind regional peers, says IMF

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki

Pakistan’s listed firms announce key partnerships with Saudi companies

PM Shehbaz pledges financial support for capacity building of police

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezoballah leader evades assassination

Antony Blinken says US wants Lebanon solution, not ‘broader conflict’

Pak Suzuki to discontinue its Bolan, launch ‘Every’ in Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

Read more stories