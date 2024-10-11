Gold prices on decline

KARACHI: The local gold prices further declined on Thursday with global bullion value inching close to $2600 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices reduced by Rs500 and Rs429 to reach Rs271200 per tola and Rs232510 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices dipped by $4 to $2613 per ounce, while silver was available for $30.50 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market remained steady at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

