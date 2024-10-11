AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,088 Increased By 4.2 (0.05%)
BR30 27,459 Decreased By -171.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 85,575 Increased By 122.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 27,176 Increased By 27 (0.1%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-11

Gold prices on decline

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: The local gold prices further declined on Thursday with global bullion value inching close to $2600 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices reduced by Rs500 and Rs429 to reach Rs271200 per tola and Rs232510 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices dipped by $4 to $2613 per ounce, while silver was available for $30.50 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market remained steady at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices Silver prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices on decline

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories