KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 10, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 278.10 279.59 AED 75.37 76.06
EURO 302.28 305.10 SAR 73.51 74.18
GBP 361.45 364.93 INTERBANK 277.65 277.80
JPY 1.84 1.89
