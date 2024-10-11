KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.10 279.59 AED 75.37 76.06 EURO 302.28 305.10 SAR 73.51 74.18 GBP 361.45 364.93 INTERBANK 277.65 277.80 JPY 1.84 1.89 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024