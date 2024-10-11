Markets Print 2024-10-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,453.22
High: 86,013.46
Low: 85,425.74
Net Change: 216.06
Volume (000): 293,943
Value (000): 23,281,276
Makt Cap (000) 2,663,688,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,189.40
NET CH (-) 63.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,227.14
NET CH (-) 27.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,647.17
NET CH (-) 55.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,513.55
NET CH (-) 96.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,279.42
NET CH (+) 96.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,961.53
NET CH (-) 2.19
------------------------------------
As on: 10-October-2024
====================================
