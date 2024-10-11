KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,453.22 High: 86,013.46 Low: 85,425.74 Net Change: 216.06 Volume (000): 293,943 Value (000): 23,281,276 Makt Cap (000) 2,663,688,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,189.40 NET CH (-) 63.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,227.14 NET CH (-) 27.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,647.17 NET CH (-) 55.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,513.55 NET CH (-) 96.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,279.42 NET CH (+) 96.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,961.53 NET CH (-) 2.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024