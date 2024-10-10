AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
JGB yields rise amid caution for US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 01:40pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking US Treasury yields higher, as the market braced for a further rise in yields after a key U.S inflation report later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.955%, its highest level since Aug. 2.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.56%, also the highest since Aug. 2.

US Treasury yields rose on Wednesday in volatile trading, as investors continued to price in a less aggressive monetary easing cycle from the Federal Reserve, with gains further boosted by a weaker-than-expected auction of 10-year notes.

Japanese finance ministry’s auction for the five-year bonds earlier in the session was relatively strong but that did not lift investor sentiment.

“The market was carefully awaiting the US inflation data. If the data is strong, the US yields could rise further,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

Since a blowout employment report last week, bets of a large 50 basis points cut in November have been completely priced out, with 85% of bets now on a 25 bps cut.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.405%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 bps to 1.75%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 bps to 2.185%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 5 bps to 2.495%.

