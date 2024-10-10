AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling hovers near one-month low ahead of US inflation print

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 01:37pm

LONDON: The pound was flat on Thursday, hovering near its lowest level against the dollar in a month, as traders maintained a cautious stance and waited for potentially market-moving US inflation data due later in the day.

Sterling held its ground at $1.3076, up marginally from Wednesday’s trough of $1.3057, its lowest since Sept. 12.

The US economy and the dollar have been driving global markets over the last week or so, after a much stronger-than-expected September employment report caused investors to scrub out their bets on another outsized interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

As markets have recalibrated, US bond yields have climbed relative to other countries, boosting the appeal of the dollar.

“(The market’s expectations of) the Fed’s terminal rate for this easing cycle has been repriced 50 basis points higher over the last few weeks,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

“And short-dated yields have moved significantly in the dollar’s favour.”

The pound has fared better against the euro - a reflection of the relative strength of the British economy compared with the euro zone. Germany’s economy is likely to contract by 0.2% in 2024, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, which would be its second consecutive year of shrinking output.

Sterling ticks up against dollar

The euro has fallen around 1% against the pound over the last month, and was trading lower again on Thursday at 83.60 pence.

Currency markets were subdued ahead of US consumer price index data for September, due at 1230 GMT, which is likely to show that inflation eased to 2.3% from 2.5% in August, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling hovers near one-month low ahead of US inflation print

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

President Zardari to visit Turkmenistan today

Oil prices edge up on US storm and Israel-Iran fears

Refined POL items and solar power: Chinese team to explore deals with PD today

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Read more stories