AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-07

Sterling ticks up against dollar

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

LONDON: The British pound gained ground against the dollar and the euro on Friday after a steep plunge a day earlier when Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey had said more aggressive interest rate cuts might be on the table.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill on Friday called for a more cautious approach to lowering rates, aiding sterling’s 0.3% rise on the day to $1.317.

But the pound was still headed for its steepest weekly decline in more than a year after Bailey on Thursday said the BoE could become “a bit more activist” and “a bit more aggressive” in its approach to lowering rates.

Bailey’s comments caused an unwinding of long positions in the pound, ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole said. Sterling has gained about 3.4% so far this year, outperforming other G10 currencies on the back of expectations that the BoE will keep rates higher for longer than those elsewhere.

“There is further room for position squaring to weigh on sterling unless BoE communication or data force another hawkish repricing ... We still think $1.30 can be hit in sterling in the coming weeks,” Pesole said.

The dollar was flat against a basket of other major currencies ahead of the crucial US payrolls report due at 1230 GMT that could provide more clues on the state of the US economy and shape the Federal Reserve’s next steps in the rate-cut cycle.

In Britain, the latest industry survey showed that the construction sector grew at its fastest pace in nearly two and a half years in September, with some companies concerned about possible spending cuts and tax increases in finance minister Rachel Reeves’ first budget on Oct. 30.

