AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

NA, Senate sessions likely next week

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: After failing to pass “Constitutional Package” last month due to lack of the required number, the ruling coalition on Wednesday directed its lawmakers to rush back to the country by October 15 as National Assembly and Senate sessions are likely to be called next week.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the National Assembly session is expected next week shortly after the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, due to which the government and its allies have directed their MPs who are at present abroad to return home by October 15.

They said that separate sessions of Senate and National Assembly will be convened next week, signalling that the ruling coalition is confident of having the 224 votes needed to secure the passage of the controversial legislation, which envisions the setting up of a constitutional court, and changes the way judges of the superior judiciary are appointed.

The sources further said that “at least 10 lawmakers belonging to the ruling coalition are out of country,” adding all the parliamentary parties which are part of the coalition have issued directives to their respective MPs to return home by October 18 at all cost.

They said that Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of PML-N and People’s Party’s (PPP) Khursheed Shah, Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan of People’s Party and BAP’s Dinesh Kumar, PML-Q’s Hussain Illahi and Senator Abdul Qadir are out of country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly SENATE Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Comments

200 characters

NA, Senate sessions likely next week

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories