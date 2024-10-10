Markets Print 2024-10-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,669.28
High: 86,451.43
Low: 85,444.31
Net Change: 5.30
Volume (000): 349,287
Value (000): 25,588,809
Makt Cap (000) 2,670,775,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,253.04
NET CH (+) 24.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,254.63
NET CH (-) 67.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,702.26
NET CH (+) 294.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,610.53
NET CH (+) 241.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,183.08
NET CH (-) 104.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,963.72
NET CH (+) 6.84
------------------------------------
As on: 09-October-2024
====================================
