KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,669.28 High: 86,451.43 Low: 85,444.31 Net Change: 5.30 Volume (000): 349,287 Value (000): 25,588,809 Makt Cap (000) 2,670,775,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,253.04 NET CH (+) 24.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,254.63 NET CH (-) 67.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,702.26 NET CH (+) 294.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,610.53 NET CH (+) 241.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,183.08 NET CH (-) 104.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,963.72 NET CH (+) 6.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-October-2024 ====================================

