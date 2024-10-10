AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).
Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 85,669.28
High:                      86,451.43
Low:                       85,444.31
Net Change:                     5.30
Volume (000):                349,287
Value (000):              25,588,809
Makt Cap (000)         2,670,775,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,253.04
NET CH                     (+) 24.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,254.63
NET CH                     (-) 67.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,702.26
NET CH                    (+) 294.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,610.53
NET CH                    (+) 241.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,183.08
NET CH                    (-) 104.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,963.72
NET CH                      (+) 6.84
------------------------------------
As on:               09-October-2024
====================================

