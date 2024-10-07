Zardari visits Shaheed Lt-Col’s residence

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday arrived at the residence of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali in Faisalabad to express condolence with the bereaved family.

The president offered Fateha for the departed soul, expressed sympathy with the martyr’s family and also prayed for their patience, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Lt-Col Muhammad Ali embraced Shahadat while fighting with terrorists in North Waziristan, the other day.

On behalf of the nation, the president paid tribute to the services and valour of Shaheed Lt-Col Muhammad Ali.