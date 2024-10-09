Sri Lanka shares end lower as utilities weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, as losses in the utilities stocks countered gains in communication services.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.16% at 12,152.15.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide was the top percentage gainer on the CSE All-Share index, rising 50%, whereas Citizens Development Business Finance was the top percentage loser, falling 6.25%.

Trading volume on the index rose to 73.1 million shares from 59.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.31 million) from 1.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 363.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.12 billion rupees, the data showed.