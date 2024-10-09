AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2024 03:42pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola shed Rs3,000, clocking in at Rs271,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,939 after it recorded a decrease of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs274,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,617 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $30 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

